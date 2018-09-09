  • search

Insurance advisor stabbed, one arrested

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 9: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death an insurance agent in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said Saturday.

    Insurance advisor stabbed, one arrested

    The incident took place on September 6 at a park in Tilak Nagar, they said, adding that the deceased was identified as Atul Kapoor.

    As part of investigation, nine teams were formed to trace the accused, identified as Shahid, and several CCTV cameras installed in the areas were scanned, said Monika Bharadwaj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west).

    Also Read | Insurance advisor stabbed to death

    In one of the footages, Kapoor was seen going inside the park with a person and an argument ensued following which the accused stabbed him and fled from the spot, the DCP said.

    However, the accused could not be identified through the footage.

    Another police team analysed the call records of the deceased and found that Kapoor received missed calls from a particular number whose call records were also analysed.

    Several raids were conducted in Jaffarabad, Seelampur and other nearby areas.

    Later, Shahid was arrested from Tilak Nagar and blood-stained clothes of the accused and a dagger used in the crime were found, the officer added.

    During interrogation, Shahid told the police that he was upset with Kapoor as he had beaten him sometime ago over a petty issue, the DCP said.

    For more New Delhi news, Click here

    Read more about:

    stabbed death arrested delhi police new delhi

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 10:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue