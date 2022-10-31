Instagram is down: No, your account isn't actually suspended

When is Dev Diwali 2022? November 7th or November 8th? Know timings, significance and more

New Delhi, Oct 31: An influx of Instagram users have taken to Twitter on Monday after they faced a login error saying 'We suspended your account'.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," Instagram Comms tweeted.

Instagram went down days after the message sharing platform WhatsApp faced a global outage, including in India, that lasted for over two hours.

Many users took to Twitter after the Instagram "suspended" their accounts.

"@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it's just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem," wrote a user.

@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it's just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem? #instagramdown #Instagram pic.twitter.com/ZSRjIaHNwH — Pradeep Chaudhary (@impradeep90) October 31, 2022

"Anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended?," another commented.

anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FI33sM2MOD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 31, 2022

"My Instagram has just been suspended out of the blue along with lots of other people reporting the same on Twitter. Has Instagram been hacked??," another raised concern.

My Instagram has just been suspended out of the blue along with lots of other people reporting the same on Twitter. Has @instagram been hacked??



Has this happened to anyone else?#instagramhacked pic.twitter.com/lzZWB1fP98 — Jenny Garbis (@jennygarbis) October 31, 2022

WhatsApp was down for nearly two hours. Soon many netizens took social media to complain about the outage. Between 12 and 2.15 pm, users had trouble in sending and receiving messages.

