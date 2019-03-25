Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Indo Tibetan Border Police 2019: Apply for 496 Medical Officer vacancies
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 25: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 496 Group A Posts. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply from 02.04.2019 and before 01.05.2019.
|Sl.No
|Post Name
|Total
|1
|Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second in Command)
|04
|2
|Specialist Medical Officer (Deputy Commandant)
|175
|3
|Medical Officer (Asst Commandant)
|317
Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Diploma, Post Graduate, MBBS or equivalent from a recognized Institute.
Application Fee
- For UR/ OBC (Male) : Rs 400/-
- For Female/ SC/ ST/ ExSM: Nill
- Payment Mode : Online
Age Limit (as on 01-05-2019)
- Maximum Age for S.No 1: Not Exceeding 50 Years
- Maximum Age for S.No 2: Not Exceeding 40 Years
- Maximum Age for S.No 3: Not Exceeding 30 Years
- Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Medical Test and Interview.
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Submission of Application : 02.04.2019
- Last date for Submission of Application : 01.05.2019