Indo Tibetan Border Police 2019: Apply for 496 Medical Officer vacancies

    New Delhi, Mar 25: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 496 Group A Posts. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply from 02.04.2019 and before 01.05.2019.

    Sl.No Post Name Total
    1 Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second in Command) 04
    2 Specialist Medical Officer (Deputy Commandant) 175
    3 Medical Officer (Asst Commandant) 317

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Diploma, Post Graduate, MBBS or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Application Fee

    • For UR/ OBC (Male) : Rs 400/-
    • For Female/ SC/ ST/ ExSM: Nill
    • Payment Mode : Online

    Age Limit (as on 01-05-2019)

    • Maximum Age for S.No 1: Not Exceeding 50 Years
    • Maximum Age for S.No 2: Not Exceeding 40 Years
    • Maximum Age for S.No 3: Not Exceeding 30 Years
    • Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Medical Test and Interview.

    Important Dates

    • Starting Date for Submission of Application : 02.04.2019
    • Last date for Submission of Application : 01.05.2019

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 13:18 [IST]
