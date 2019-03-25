Indo Tibetan Border Police 2019: Apply for 496 Medical Officer vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 25: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 496 Group A Posts. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply from 02.04.2019 and before 01.05.2019.

Sl.No Post Name Total 1 Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second in Command) 04 2 Specialist Medical Officer (Deputy Commandant) 175 3 Medical Officer (Asst Commandant) 317

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Diploma, Post Graduate, MBBS or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Application Fee

For UR/ OBC (Male) : Rs 400/-

For Female/ SC/ ST/ ExSM: Nill

Payment Mode : Online

Age Limit (as on 01-05-2019)

Maximum Age for S.No 1: Not Exceeding 50 Years

Maximum Age for S.No 2: Not Exceeding 40 Years

Maximum Age for S.No 3: Not Exceeding 30 Years

Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Medical Test and Interview.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 02.04.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 01.05.2019