IndiGo anniversary sale: Domestic flight tickets from Rs 999, international from Rs 3,499

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 31: Are you planning for vacation? Budget carrier IndiGo is offering flight tickets at really cheap rates, make sure you book your flight tickets soon.

    As part of the anniversary sale, the airline is offering an all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 999 and Rs 3,499 for domestic and international flights respectively.

    Tickets have to be booked at least 15 days prior to departure. Booking starts from today (31 July) and will end on 4 August 2019. The offer is valid for travel between 15 August 2019 and 28 March 2020.

    Domestic flights: Rs 999

    International flights: Rs 3499

    Offer validity: 31st July- 4th August, 2019

    Travel period: 15th August, 2019 - 28th March, 2020

    Advance Purchase: 15 days

    Cashback Offers:

    1. Bank of Baroda Debit and Credit Cards:

    • Get 20% cashback up to Rs 1000 using Bank of Baroda Debit and Credit Cards.
    • Minimum transaction value: Rs 4000
    • Validity: 31st July - 04th August, 2019

    2. YES BANK Credit Cards:

    • Flat Rs 2000 cashback on International bookings using YES BANK Credit Cards.
    • Minimum transaction value - Rs 10,000
    • Validity: Till 4th August, 2019

