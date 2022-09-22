CUET PG Result soon: Date, time, and other details here

4 killed as speeding truck mows down people sleeping on road divider in Delhi's Seemapuri

Delhi nurses' body threatens to go on strike over long-standing demands

Delhi: Two held for killing friend after a fight over alcohol

Indian Railways update: IRCTC cancels 303 trains today on September 22, Check full list here

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Indian Railways has cancelled 303 trains on Thursday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The railways, in an announcement, said 223 trains scheduled to depart on September 22 were fully cancelled while 80 trains were partially cancelled.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal among others. This comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 189 trains on September 21.

Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on September 22, 2022.

IRCTC introduces tour package Andaman; Check price, details here

Full List of cancelled trains on September 22

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 03595 , 03596 , 03598 , 04019 , 04020 , 04043 , 04255 , 04256 , 04267 , 04381 , 04382 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04871 , 04872 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05117 , 05118 , 05334 , 05366 , 05380 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 07906 , 07907 , 08014 , 08015 , 08049 , 08055 , 08060 , 08072 , 08160 , 08161 , 08162 , 08174 , 08185 , 08264 , 08277 , 08317 , 08429 , 08430 , 08437 , 08438 , 08641 , 08649 , 08650 , 08697 , 08698 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 09514 , 09521 , 10101 , 10102 , 11041 , 11042 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12021 , 12022 , 12129 , 12130 , 12151 , 12222 , 12261 , 12398 , 12535 , 12809 , 12810 , 12813 , 12814 , 12859 , 12860 , 12880 , 12883 , 12884 , 13244 , 13287 , 13288 , 13301 , 13302 , 13309 , 13310 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14323 , 14324 , 15107 , 15108 , 15777 , 15778 , 17005 , 17409 , 17410 , 18019 , 18020 , 18029 , 18030 , 18036 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18116 , 18182 , 18183 , 18184 , 18205 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18573 , 19207 , 19208 , 19607 , 20827 , 20848 , 20948 , 20949 , 22166 , 22170 , 22861 , 22892 , 22894 , 22909 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37844 , 52540 , 52541

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

Open your web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.

or search NTES on Google search. Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.

Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has announced the commencement of special trains to accomodate passengers with ease and comfort of travelling. On the auspicious occassions of Durga Puja 2022 and Navratri 2022, IRCTC will run special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Mata Vaishno Devi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 7:00 [IST]