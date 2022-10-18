Indian Railways to run special trains to clear festive rush

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 18: In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.

    Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc.

    Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier.

    S.NO.

    Rly.

    NO. OF SPL. (in pair)

    NO. OF TOTAL TRIPS

    1

    CR

    10

    132

    2

    ECR

    10

    176

    3

    ECOR

    6

    94

    4

    ER

    14

    108

    5

    NR

    44

    367

    6

    NCR

    9

    227

    7

    NER

    3

    44

    8

    NFR

    4

    64

    9

    NWR

    7

    257

    10

    SR

    11

    56

    11

    SER

    4

    22

    12

    SCR

    35

    271

    13

    SWR

    23

    386

    14

    WCR

    7

    26

    15

    WR

    24

    331

    G.TOTAL

    211

    2561

    A watch on any malpractices - like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity etc. is being done and strictly monitored. Crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

