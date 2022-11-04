Indian Railways' special South India tour package: Check tour dates, cost, itinerary

'Delhi may get relief from pollution after Nov 5': Safar chief

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 04: Want to discover the scenic beauty of South India? Indian Railways has introduced a special South India tour package for Rs 18,685. The tour package will include places like Kanyakumari, Kanchipuram Madurai, Mahabalipuram, Rameshwaram Shisailam and Thanjavur.

The tour package is for 10-nights 11-days which will include visits to temples such as Meenakshi Amman Temple, Shri KanyaKumari Bhagavathi Amman temple.The tour will commence from 3 December 2022 and will include meals.

IRCTC took to Twitter to spread the word abou the package. "Experience spirituality and sanctity among the most prominent pilgrimage places with IRCTC's SOUTH INDIA TEMPLE TOUR EX SAMBALPUR tour package, starting at Rs 18,685 onwards per person," read the tweet.

Experience spirituality and sanctity among the most prominent pilgrimage places with IRCTC’s SOUTH INDIA TEMPLE TOUR EX SAMBALPUR tour package, starting at ₹18,685 onwards per personhttps://t.co/mYJlDtpNyh @AmritMahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi @tntourismoffcl #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 3, 2022

As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 18,685, Double occupancy will cost Rs 19,345.00and for a Child (5 to 11 years), it would cost Rs 19,345.

Package Exclusions:

Items of personal nature, i.e., laundry, medicines.

Entrance fee for monuments.

Service of Tour Guide.

All services not mentioned in the Package Inclusions.

Note: Passengers can upgrade the accommodation to any category of hotels at the destination(s) on extra cost based on the availability".

IRCTC has right to alter itinerary under unavoidable circumstances and is not liable for any type of natural calamities/strikes/cancellations/delay of train/insurgency of any such nature which is beyond control during the tour-period.

IRCTC is not accountable for any theft or damage of luggage during the trip. Operation of Bharat Darshan Trip is subject to minimum number of passengers booked.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 22:49 [IST]