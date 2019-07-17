Indian Railway jobs: Central Railways vacancies for 31 Staff Nurse Posts announced; How to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 17: Indian Railway jobs have been announced and the Central Railways recruitment notification for 31 Staff Nurse Posts is out on the official railways website. Indian Railway would be conducting a walk-in-interview on July 29, 2019, to fill up Staff Nurse Posts. Indian Railways nurse jobs walk-in-Interview would be held in Bhusawal. Of the total 31 seats, 16 are for general category.

Indian Railways Staff nurse official notification in pdf download: Click here

For complete details on recruitment of paramedical staff visit central railways official website - https://cr.indianrailways.gov.in/

Eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview at below given address on July 29, 2019, between 10 am and 5 pm.

Chief Medical Supdt Office,

Central Railway Divisional

Railway Hospital Bhusawal,

Bhusawal, Maharashtra

Staff nurse eligibility criteria:

Candidate should have a GNM degree. Course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other institutions recognized by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing). And age should not be more than 40 years.

Steps to apply for Indian Railways staff nurse jobs- documents to carry:

Visit https://cr.indianrailways.gov.in/

Click on recruitment and news

On the left there is an option called contract paramedical staff Bhusawal division

Click on it. Download official advertisement.

Follow instructions.

Carry photo copies of GNM Nursing passing certificate, marks card, address and identity proof, Matriculation certificate for age proof.