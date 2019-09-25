  • search
    Indian Railway Jobs 2019: 149 vacancies, check RRC notification

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Applications have been invited for 149 posts as part of the RRC Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

    Invitations have been invited eligible serving employees of the Western Railway to fill up pots of Junior Engineer (141 posts) and Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) (8 posts).

    The notification has been released against the General Department Competitive Examination or GDCE Quota. The notified posts are at the Level-06 salary with an initial pay of Rs 35,400. The last date for registration is October 15 2019.

    "Employees are advised in their own interest to submit Online Application much before the closing date to avoid possibility of any failure to submit application due to heavy load/jam on website. In case the employees does not have a VALID personal e-mail ID he/she should create his / her e-mail ID before applying online application and must maintain that e-mail ID till the end of recruitment process," says an official notification from the Railway Recruitment Cell. A single stage recruitment exam-CBT followed by Document verification and Medical Examination will be conducted. Candidates can apply on rrc-wr.com.

