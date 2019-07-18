Indian Railway jobs: 123 Western Railway Clerk vacancies under RRC WR recruitment announced

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 18: Indian Railway jobs have been announced and the Western Railways recruitment notification for 123 Junior Clerk and Trains Clerk Posts under RRC WR Recruitment is out on the official website. Last date to apply for Western Railway Clerk vacancies is July 30, 2019. A Computed Based Test(CBT) would be held for selecting candidates for Western Railway Clerk jobs.

RRCWR Recruitment 2019 notification for 105 Junior clerks and 18 Train Clerks openings states that these vacancies are for eligible employees of Western Railway. Please note that Employees selected under GDCE scheme shall be subjected to initial training of the same duration prescribed for directly recruited candidates through RRBs.

"Railway Recruitment Cell invites online applications from eligible employees of Western Railway working as on the date of Notification for filling up the following posts of NTPC (Non-Graduate) against GDCE Quota," the RRCWR official notification says.

Western Railways recruitment notification for Junior Clerk and Trains Clerk Posts: Click Here

Direct link to apply for RRC Western Railway Junior Clerk and Trains Clerk jobs: http://rrc_w_jc.cbtexam.in/Home/ListofExam.aspx

On the above page, register first. Generate a new id password, and click on - http://rrc_w_jc.cbtexam.in/Candidate/LoginPage.aspx

Now, fill up this form to apply for RRCWR Clerk job openings. .

RRC WR Recruitment of clerks: Steps to apply:

www.rrc-wr.com2