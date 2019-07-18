Indian Oil Jobs: Over 600 IOCL Apprentice vacancies up for grabs; Apply online for IOCL jobs

New Delhi, July 18: Indian Oil jobs have been announced and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL recruitment notification with details of 643 Trade and Technician Apprentice openings is out on the official IOCL website. Out of the total 643 IOCL apprentice vacancies, 413 job openings are for the southern region and 230 vacant posts for the northern region. Last date to apply for Indian Oil Technician/Trade Apprentice openings is August 07, 2019.

Indian Oil recruitment process: IOCL Trade and Technician Apprentice jobs details:

Selection will be based on Written Test. The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration & would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ's) questions. Openings are for posts like Technician Apprentice-Mechanical, Technician Apprentice-Electrical, Technician Apprentice-Instrumentation, Technician Apprentice-Civil, Technician Apprentice, rade Apprentice - Fitter, Trade Apprentice - Electrician, Trade Apprentice - Electronics, Trade Apprentice - Instrument Mechanic etc

IOCL recruitment 2019 Apprentice vacancies official notification ( southern region): Click Here

IOCL recruitment 2019 Apprentice vacancies official notification ( Northern region): Click Here

How to apply for IOCL Apprentice vacancies:

Visit https://iocl.com

Scroll down and click on career and then job openings.

Now, click on Apprenticeships or to directly go to this page - Click Here .

. There are two options here for applying under North Zone or South Zone.

Click on Apply Online based on your region.

Again click on Apply Online at the bottom, a form will appear.

Fill up the form, upload scanned photo and signature, educational details etc

Submit

Candidates are advised to keep the copy of the printout of the online application form for reference