  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Oil Jobs: Over 600 IOCL Apprentice vacancies up for grabs; Apply online for IOCL jobs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 18: Indian Oil jobs have been announced and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL recruitment notification with details of 643 Trade and Technician Apprentice openings is out on the official IOCL website. Out of the total 643 IOCL apprentice vacancies, 413 job openings are for the southern region and 230 vacant posts for the northern region. Last date to apply for Indian Oil Technician/Trade Apprentice openings is August 07, 2019.

    Indian Oil recruitment process: IOCL Trade and Technician Apprentice jobs details:

    Indian Oil Jobs: Over 600 IOCL Apprentice vacancies up for grabs; Apply online for IOCL jobs

    Selection will be based on Written Test. The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration & would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ's) questions. Openings are for posts like Technician Apprentice-Mechanical, Technician Apprentice-Electrical, Technician Apprentice-Instrumentation, Technician Apprentice-Civil, Technician Apprentice, rade Apprentice - Fitter, Trade Apprentice - Electrician, Trade Apprentice - Electronics, Trade Apprentice - Instrument Mechanic etc

    IOCL recruitment 2019 Apprentice vacancies official notification ( southern region): Click Here

    IOCL recruitment 2019 Apprentice vacancies official notification ( Northern region): Click Here

    How to apply for IOCL Apprentice vacancies:

    • Visit https://iocl.com
    • Scroll down and click on career and then job openings.
    • Now, click on Apprenticeships or to directly go to this page - Click Here.
    • There are two options here for applying under North Zone or South Zone.
    • Click on Apply Online based on your region.
    • Again click on Apply Online at the bottom, a form will appear.
    • Fill up the form, upload scanned photo and signature, educational details etc
    • Submit
    • Candidates are advised to keep the copy of the printout of the online application form for reference as

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    indian oil jobs

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue