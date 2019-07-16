Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Indian Oil jobs: IOCL announces Law Officer vacancies, How to apply online for these IOCL jobs
New Delhi
New Delhi, July 16: Indian Oil jobs have been announced and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL recruitment notification for filling up Law Officer vacancies has been released on official website. Last date to apply online for Indian Oil Law Officer jobs is August 02, 2019.
Indian Oil will consider CLAT-2019 exam score for shortlisting of candidates. The openings are for Law Officers in Grade "B" (Assistant Law Manager) and Law Officers in Grade "A" (Law Officer). The total number of vacancies is, however, not given in the official notification.
Download Indian Oil law officers recruitment official notification: Click Here
Direct link to apply online for IOCL law officer jobs: Click Here