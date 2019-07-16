Indian Oil jobs: IOCL announces Law Officer vacancies, How to apply online for these IOCL jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 16: Indian Oil jobs have been announced and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL recruitment notification for filling up Law Officer vacancies has been released on official website. Last date to apply online for Indian Oil Law Officer jobs is August 02, 2019.

Indian Oil will consider CLAT-2019 exam score for shortlisting of candidates. The openings are for Law Officers in Grade "B" (Assistant Law Manager) and Law Officers in Grade "A" (Law Officer). The total number of vacancies is, however, not given in the official notification.

Download Indian Oil law officers recruitment official notification: Click Here

Direct link to apply online for IOCL law officer jobs: Click Here

Indian Oil Law Officers recruitment 2019 process:

Candidates applying for these IOCL jobs must have appeared for CLAT 2019 exam. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted on the basis of CLAT-2019 score. Shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview.

Steps to apply for Indian Oil Law Officers job openings:

www.iocl.com

Scroll down and find a section called "Careers".

Under this click on "Latest Job Openings".

A new page will open.

There would be a section called "Application Module for Recruitment of Experienced Law Officers through Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)- 2019 ".