Indian Oil jobs application for 1574 apprentice openings begins; IOCL jobs apply online steps

Indian Oil jobs application for 1574 apprentice openings begins

New Delhi, Oct 27: Indian Oil apprentice openings application process has begun and 1,574 Trade & Technician Apprentice vacancies have been announced on the official website. IOCL jobs apply online link for 1, 574 apprentice openings and Indian Oil apprentice recruitment notification is given here.

Indian Oil apprentice openings have been announced for IOCL's Refineries Division and these vacancies are for Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice posts. IOCL Apprentice vacancies' online application began on October 25, 2019, and the last date to apply is November 15, 2019.

IOCL Apprentice notification in pdf download link: Click Here

Indian Oil Apprentice vacancies 2019 apply online link: Click Here

Indian Oil recruitment/careers page: Click Here

IOCL Recruitment 2019 Apprentices openings: Refinery wise vacancy details

Guwahati -124

Barauni - 156

Gujarat - 267

Haldia - 177

Madhura - 163

Panipat - 278

Digboi - 152

Bongaigaon - 149

Paradip - 108

Total Apprentice openings: 1574

India Oil apprentice recruitment 2019 would be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in the IOCL Written Test.

IOCL Apprentice recruitment exam date, apply online dates:

IOCL online application for Apprentices begins: October 25

Last Date to apply for Indian Oil apprentice vacancies: November 15, 2019

Indian Oil apprentice recruitment written test date: November 24, 2019

IOCL apprentice recruitment exam admit card release date: November 20 -23

Tentative date for IOCL written test result: November 29, 2019

How to apply for Indian Oil Apprentice openings:

Visit www.iocl.com .

. Scroll down and click on "Careers" on the lower right side of the homepage.

In this section, click on Careers again and in the next page click on "Apprenticeships."

Find "Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division " and click on "APPLY ONLINE" .

. This is the main IOCL Apprentice recruitment portal which has all the details about these 1,574 apprentice jobs.

Download notification in pdf and read all the instructions carefully.

Now, click on "Proceed".

Follow the instructions and fill-up the form.

Submit

