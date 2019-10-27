Indian Oil jobs application for 1574 apprentice openings begins; IOCL jobs apply online steps

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 27: Indian Oil apprentice openings application process has begun and 1,574 Trade & Technician Apprentice vacancies have been announced on the official website. IOCL jobs apply online link for 1, 574 apprentice openings and Indian Oil apprentice recruitment notification is given here.

    Indian Oil apprentice openings have been announced for IOCL's Refineries Division and these vacancies are for Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice posts. IOCL Apprentice vacancies' online application began on October 25, 2019, and the last date to apply is November 15, 2019.

    Indian Oil jobs application for 1574 apprentice openings

    IOCL Apprentice notification in pdf download link: Click Here

    Indian Oil Apprentice vacancies 2019 apply online link: Click Here

    Indian Oil recruitment/careers page: Click Here

    IOCL Recruitment 2019 Apprentices openings: Refinery wise vacancy details

    • Guwahati -124
    • Barauni - 156
    • Gujarat - 267
    • Haldia - 177
    • Madhura - 163
    • Panipat - 278
    • Digboi - 152
    • Bongaigaon - 149
    • Paradip - 108

    Total Apprentice openings: 1574

    India Oil apprentice recruitment 2019 would be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in the IOCL Written Test.

    IOCL Apprentice recruitment exam date, apply online dates:

    • IOCL online application for Apprentices begins: October 25
    • Last Date to apply for Indian Oil apprentice vacancies: November 15, 2019
    • Indian Oil apprentice recruitment written test date: November 24, 2019
    • IOCL apprentice recruitment exam admit card release date: November 20 -23
    • Tentative date for IOCL written test result: November 29, 2019

    How to apply for Indian Oil Apprentice openings:

    • Visit www.iocl.com.
    • Scroll down and click on "Careers" on the lower right side of the homepage.
    • In this section, click on Careers again and in the next page click on "Apprenticeships."
    • Find "Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division " and click on "APPLY ONLINE".
    • This is the main IOCL Apprentice recruitment portal which has all the details about these 1,574 apprentice jobs.
    • Download notification in pdf and read all the instructions carefully.
    • Now, click on "Proceed".
    • Follow the instructions and fill-up the form.
    • Submit

    Other IOCL recruitments:

    Indian Oil Jobs 2019: 38 IOCL Non-Executive vacancies apply online begins; Diploma Jobs

    Indian Oil Jobs: IOCL Non-Executive recruitment 2019 apply online link; Download IOCL notification

    Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 2:03 [IST]
