Indian Oil Jobs 2019: 38 IOCL Non Executive vacancies apply online begins; Diploma Jobs

New Delhi, Oct 10: IOCL Non-Executive vacancies for Indian Oil's Gujarat Refinery have been announced and the online application for these 38 Indian Oil experienced Non-Executive openings began on the official website today (October 10). Last Date to apply for these 38 IOCL Non-Executive vacancies is October 30 and IOCL Recruitment notification download link for experienced Non-Executive openings is given below.

IOCL Non-Executive recruitment 2019 for Gujarat Refinery is being to fill-up 38 Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) posts. These openings are not for freshers and a minimum of one year of post qualification work experience in operation of Pump House, Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column....etc is needed to apply for this post. The aspiring candidate must have completed 3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry). Please click on the below given link to download IOCL Experienced Non-Executive recruitment offical notification in pdf.

IOCL Non-Executive recruitment for Gujarat official notification in pdf: Click Here

Indian Oil Non-Executive recruitment process:

IOCL Recruitment of Non-Executives would involve Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). Those who clear the written test will have to appear for a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

IOCL Non-Executive vacancies for Gujarat Refinery apply online direct link: Click Here

How to apply online for IOCL Non-Executive jobs at Gujarat:

Visit www.iocl.com/PeopleCareers/job.aspx

Go to "Recruitment of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel at Gujarat Refinery" section.

Here you can download the official notification in pdf.

Under the section, you will find an "Apply Online" option. Click on it and it will take you to IndianOil Recruitment Portal.

option. Click on it and it will take you to IndianOil Recruitment Portal. Scroll down and under "Latest advertisements", you will find a clickable link which says " JR/05/2019 - Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel : Application entry open from 10-Oct-2019 10:00:00 am upto 30-Oct-2019 05:00:00 pm" .

Personnel : upto . In the next page, right under "JR/05/2019 - Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel" there is a link which says APPLY NOW."

Click on it and follow the instructions.

