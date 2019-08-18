  • search
    Indian Oil jobs: 176 IOCL apprentice vacancies for eastern zone; Last date extended to AUG 31

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 18: Indian Oil Apprenticeship recruitment 2019 for Eastern India has begun and 176 Technical and Non-Technical Trade & Technician Apprentices vacancies have been announced under IOCL recruitment 2019. Last date to apply for IOCL eastern region apprenticeship vacancies has been extended to August 31.

    These 176 IOCL Apprenticeship vacancies are for West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, & Assam. The earlier last date to apply was August 18, but it has now been extended to August 31.

    indian oil apprenticeship

    Indian Oil Recruitment 2019 notification apprentice opening for eastern zone and apply online link is available in official website www.iocl.com or www.ioclrecruit.com.

    [IOCL jobs: IOCL recruitment underway for 643 Apprentice posts; How to apply for these ITI jobs]

    Indian Oil Apprentice jobs' selection will be based on Written Test. The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration & would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ's) questions.

    IOCL/Indian Oil apprentice recruitment for eastern zone notification: Click Here

    ICOL recruitment eastern region Apprentice Portal: Click Here

    How to apply for Indian Oil apprenticeship openings for Eastern Zone:

    • Visit www.ioclrecruit.com.
    • Click on East Region.
    • This page has all the details about how to apply.
    • On the right, click on "Online Registration".
    • Register first and then fill up the application form.
    • Read all the instructions carefully before filling up the form.
    • Submit

    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 4:23 [IST]
