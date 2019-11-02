Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Indian Oil Apprentice Recruitment 2019 state-wise openings; IOCL apply online link for 380 jobs
New Delhi
New Delhi, Nov 02: Indian Oil Apprentice recruitment is underway and 380 Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and Data Entry Operator vacancies have been announced. IOCL Apprentice recruitment notification download link is given here.
IOCL Apprentice vacancies last date to apply online is November 22. The online application will begin on November 4, 2019, on plis.indianoilpipelines.in
Recruitment of apprentices would be done on the basis of a written test. Written Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's).
IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2019 notification download link: Click Here
Directlink to apply online for Indian Oil Apprentice vacancies: Click Here
Indian Oil Apprentice vacancies - State-wise vacancies:
- Gujarat - 80 vacancies
- Rajasthan - 35 vacancies
- West Bengal - 39 vacancies
- Bihar - 26 vacancies
- Assam - 23 vacancies
- Uttar Pradesh - 30 vacancies
- Odisha - 39 vacancies
- Chhattisgarh - 08 vacancies
- Jharkhand - 03 vacancies
- Haryana - 36 vacancies
- Punjab - 17 vacancies
- Delhi - 16 vacancies
- Uttrakhand - 03 vacancies
- TamilNadu - 19 vacancies
- Karnataka - 03 vacancies