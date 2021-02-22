Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Tradesman vacancies, direct link to apply

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 22: The Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    The online recruitment process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test for the post of Tradesman Mate has commenced. The last date to submit the application form is March 7 2021. The recruitment process is to fill up the 1,159 vacancies for the post of Tradesman Mate Classified as Group C, Non-Gazetted Industrial at various commands.

    The date of the test and admit card will be released in due course. Candidates should have passed 10th standard from a recognised board and certificate from a recognised industrial training institute.

    The application fee is Rs 205. SC/ ST/ PwBDs/ Ex-Servicemen and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. Candidates who have to pay the application fee will have to note that they will get their admit card only after completion of paying the fee.

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply joinindiannavy.gov.in

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 12:32 [IST]
