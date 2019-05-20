  • search
    Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: SSC posts, vacancy details, important dates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 20: As part of the Indian Navy Recruitment 2019, you can apply for 121 SSC posts. More details are available on the official website.

    The last date to apply is May 29. The recruitment is aimed at filling up 121 Short Service Commission posts.

    After the applications are received the candidates will be called for the Indian Navy Entrance Test which will be held on August 19. The exam would be of two hours duration and will consist 100 multiple choice questions on English, Reasoning and Numerical Ability, General Science, Mathematical Aptitude and General Knowledge. For more details candidates could visit http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_3_1920b.pdf.

    Indian Navy SSC posts: Vacancy details:

    • SSC Logistics: 14 Posts
    • SSC X (IT): 15 Posts
    • SSC ATC: 04 Posts
    • SSC Observer: 06 Posts
    • SSC Pilot (MR): 03 Posts
    • SSC Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]: 24 Posts
    • SSC Electrical Branch [General Service (GS): 24 Posts
    • PC Education: 18 Posts
    • SSC Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC): 08 Posts
    • SSC Pilot (Other than MR): 05 Posts

    Indian Navy Recruitment: Important dates:

    • Application opening date: May 20 2019
    • Last date to submit application: May 29 2019
    Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
