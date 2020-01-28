  • search
    Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 to be released shortly

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The Admit Card for Matric Recruit is expected to be released today. Te admit card once released will be available for download until February 7 2020.

    The Indian Navy had invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for the enrolment as sailors. There were a total of 400 vacancies that were announced. The admit card once released will be available on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
