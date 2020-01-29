Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 available for download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Admit Card for Matric Recruit has been released. The admit card will be available for download until February 7 2020.

The Indian Navy had invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for the enrolment as sailors. There were a total of 400 vacancies that were announced. The admit card is available on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.