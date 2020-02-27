Indian Bank SO call letter released: Check important details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Indian Bank SO call letter has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The bank will fill a total of 138 through this recruitment drive. The minimum qualifying marks is 40 per cent and for the reserved category it is 35 per cent. It is mandatory to take the admit card along with valid documents to the exam centre.

Selected candidates will have to serve a probation period of two years for scale 1 posts and one year for scale 2 and 3 posts. The call letter is available on indianbank.in.

How to download Indian Bank SO call letter:

Go to indianbank.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout