Indian Army jobs 2019: Vacancy and salary details as per 7th Pay Commission

New Delhi, May 14: Here are the details of the Indian Army jobs 2019, vacancies and salary structure as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

As per the notification, the application forms are released for the post of Territorial Army officers (non-departmental). Eligible candidates can apply for for the post through official website from 26 May to 25 June 2019.

Age Limit:

18 to 42 Years on the Date of Application.

Educational Qualification:



Graduate

Salary details as per 7th pay Commission:



LIEUTENANT Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500 15500/-

CAPTAIN Level 10A 6,13,00-1,93,900 15500/-

MAJOR Level 11 6,94,00 - 2,07,200 15500/-

LT COLONEL Level 12A 1,21,200 - 2,12400 15500/-

COLONEL Level 13 1,30,600- 2,15,900 15500/-

BRIGADIER Level 13A 1,39,600-2,17,600 15500/-

Fee details:



Candidates' are required to pay a fee of Rs 200/ - (Rupees two hundred only). Candidates should note that payment of examination fee can be made only through the modes prescribed at website . Payment of fee through any other mode is neither valid nor acceptable. Applications submitted without the prescribed fee/mode shall be summarily rejected.

Important Dates:



Application Started: 26/05/2019

Last Date of Application Submission: 25/06/2019

Exam Date: 28/07/2019

Indian Army jobs 2019: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Online Registration and applications can be filed from 26/05/2019 to 25/06/2019 till 11.59 PM after which the link will be disabled. It is premeditated that no other mode will be accepted except the online mode