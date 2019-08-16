Indian Army jobs: 15 Fireman, Labor & Driver vacancies announced; Details of 10th pass job openings

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 16: Indian Army jobs for 10th pass have been announced and there are 15 vacancies for Fireman, Labor and Driver posts. Last date to apply for these 15 Army jobs is September 09, 2019, and mode of application is offline. Indian Army recruitment notification download link is given below.

    Of these 15 Army jobs announced, 13 openings are for Fireman, and one each for Labor and Driver posts, respectively. Minimum educational qualification required for these Army vacancies is 10th pass and physical fitness is one of the important criteria for these openings.

    Indian Army recruitment 2019

    Army would select the candidates on the basis of performance in physical test, practical test and written test. For salary, probation period, physical test requirements, applicable reservation and other details, please download the Indian Army official job notification in pdf format by clicking on the link given below.

    Indian Army recruitment notification in pdf download: Click Here

    How to apply for Indian Army Fireman, Labor and Driver job openings:

    • Download official notification cum application form here.
    • Read all the instructions given in the notification carefully. Scroll down to page-7 which is appendix A.
    • Take printout of page 7 and 8 (Both appendix A and B) of the official notification.
    • This is application form that you need to fill up.
    • Fill up the form, affix photo and enclose these along with documents mentioned in the 'how to apply' section of the notification in an envelop.
    • Send by speed post/registered post to below given address.
    • 744 TPT COY ASC Type 'D’, PIN-905744, c/o 56 APO

    Please note: Acknowledgement Card will be dispatched by registered post to only those applicants whose application and all supporting documents are found complete and correct.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 1:51 [IST]
