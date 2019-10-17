  • search
    Indian Air Force CASB Result 2019 declared, direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 17: The Indian Air Force CASB Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    CASB result of online examination for Intake 02/2020 has been uploaded in candidates' login and the same can be accessed under 'view result' link on the login page. The CASB admit card for those shortlisted for Phase-II is also available.

    Candidates are advised to carry with them their admit card for the Phase-II and instructions provided along with them. Those without the admit card will not be permitted to appear.

    Direct link to download Indian Air Force CASB Result 2019: https://airmenselection.cdac.in/STAR/controller/showSignIn

