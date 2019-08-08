  • search
    India Post Jobs 2019 for Matric Pass: Direct link to apply, eligibility criteria

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Here are the details of the India Post Jobs 2019 for Matric Pass. More details are available on the official website.

    A total of 10,06 vacancies have been announced by the India Post in Assam, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab. The online registration will be available till September 4.

    India Post Jobs 2019 for Matric Pass: Direct link to apply, eligibility criteria

    The Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) job would include sale of stamps and stationary, conveyance and delivery of mail and other duties assigned by the Postmaster and Sub Postmaster. The job also includes work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

    Age detai: 18 to 40 years. 3 years relaxation in age limit for OBC and 5 years for SC and ST category.

    Criteria:

    "The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India."

    Candidates will have to produce basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognised computer training institute. Certificates from Universities, Board, State and Central government will also be accepted.

    Computer training requirement will be relaxed if student has studied computer in Class X or XII of has another higher educational qualification.

    India Post Jobs 2019: Direct link to apply for GDS:

    https://indiapostgdsonline.in/phase3/reference.aspx

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 8:16 [IST]
