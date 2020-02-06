  • search
    India Post GDS Result for Kerala circle released, results of 17 candidates withheld

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The India Post GDS Result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Grameen Dak Sevak result for the Kerala circle has been released and the results of 17 candidates has been withheld.

    The final selection would be subject to verification of the original documents and also the acceptance of the same by the recruitments authority.

    In December the India Post had declared the results for Gujarat, Karnataka circles. India Post had conducted the Gram Dak Sevaks Recruitment 2019 exam on August 5 2019 for 2,637 posts in Karnataka and 2,510 posts in Gujarat. The results for the Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles have been declared already. Currently the results for the Maharashtra circle is to be declared. The results are available on appost.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
