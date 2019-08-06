India Post GDS jobs announced, 10,066 vacancies; How to apply for Postal department GDS jobs

New Delhi, Aug 06: Postal department jobs have been announced and over 10,000 GDS jobs or Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies across Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab postal circles are up for grabs. These GDS jobs under India post recruitment 2019 are 10th pass jobs or the minimum qualification requirement to apply for these Post Office GDS jobs is 10th class passed.

Post department GDS jobs application process began on August 5, 2019, and the last date to apply is September 4. The postal department GDS vacancies across 5 states official notification is out on the India Post official website.

Postal department GDS jobs official notification, GDS salary, other details:

India Post has announced a total of 10066 vacancies across Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab Post Circles.

The state-wise GDS openings are - Assam- 919 GDS jobs, Bihar- 1063 GDS openings, Gujarat-2510 GDS vacancies, Karnataka- 2637 GDS job openings, Kerala- 2086 GDS posts and Punjab- 851 GDS jobs. Selection will be done on the basis of automatic generated merit list. Salaries for GDS openings would be in the range of Rs.10,000/- and Rs.14,500/- depending on the type of opening whether it is for Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master opening or Dak Sevaks.

How to apply for Postal Department GDS jobs:

