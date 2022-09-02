In July WhatsApp banned 23 lakh accounts: How do you report a user

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 02: WhatsApp banned more than 2 million accounts in the month of July. Over 22 lakh accounts were banned on WhatsApp in June and now 3 lakh have been slapped with a show cause asking why they should not be banned. Here is everything you should known about the ban.

WhatsApp said that it banned accounts on the basis of complaints filed by different users. The company says that after getting feedback from the user, it engages with specialists in stemming misinformation, promoting cybersecurity, and preserving election integrity.

WhatsApp says that several accounts have reported issues that may be about abuse or harmful behaviour to the platform. This suggests that the platform is being used by millions of people to abuse or for other harmful things. The report also said that 2.3 million accounts were banned in India through the platform' prevention and detection methods for violating laws of India or WhatsApp Terms of Service.

Now, users can shop from JioMart via WhatsApp

"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of July, " a spokesperson for WhatsApp said.

How do you report a WhatsApp account:

You could drop in a mail to wa@support.whatsapp.com. Mention the issue that you have with the account. Take a screenshot too for proof, which will help the messaging platform to take a better decision against any account.

Alternatively you could simply block and report to WhatsApp about a user. When you block and report a user the app will ask you to share the last five message of the chat.

WhatsApp launches native Windows app: How to download?

Once you report an account, WhatsApp receives the reported grouper the user ID, information on when the message was sent. It would also contain the type of message that is sent ie image, text, video etc. In case you do not want to block a user and just report then long press on the sender's message, tap on the three dotted button and then report the user.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 15:52 [IST]