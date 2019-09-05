Important update on SSC CGL 2018 Tier II admit card, delay in these regions

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 05: The SSC CGL 2018 Tier II admit card has been delayed for some regions. The same once released will be available on the official website.

An important update has now been released for candidates from the Central Region and Northern Region. A delay has been caused in the release of the admit cards due to the revision in the scheduling of candidates.

"Due to revision in scheduling of the candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-II), the status of candidates examination schedule uploaded on the website of SSC (NR) has been withdrawn. The revised Status of Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-II) to be held from 11.9.2019 to 14.09.2019 shall be uploaded shortly. Thereafter, the Admit Card will be available to the candidates three days prior to their date of the examination," reads an official notification.

A similar notice has been released for candidates from the Central Region as well.

The Tier-II exams will be conducted from September 11 to September 14, 2019.

Candidates who qualified in the Tier-I exams will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II exams.

The exam would be a computer based one and will be conducted for four papers. Paper-I and II are compulsory for all advertised posts, while papers III and IV are meant for specific posts.

15,162 candidates have qualified to appear for Paper I, paper II and Paper IV in Tier II exam. 8,578 candidates qualified to appear in paper I, paper II, and Paper III in Tier II.

1,50,396 candidates have qualified to appear in Paper I and Paper II in Tier II exam.

Paper-III is for candidates who applied for JSO posts and paper IV is for candidates who applied for posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL 2019 Tier II admit card:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout