Important notice on the SSC CGL 2019 exams released: Download here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: An important notice on the SSC CGL 2019 exams has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The note says that it is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that the aspiring candidates for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 should submit their online applications much before the closing date ie 25.11.2019 and not wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during the last days for submission of the applications.

Meanwhile, the SSC CGL 2019 exam date has been announced. The commission will hold the exam between March 2 and March 11 in the computer-based format. This is a tentative date and the commission will release the complete exam schedule later.

The CBT will be held at two successive levels and would assess the academic merit of a candidate.

There would also be a descriptive paper test and skill test.

It may be recalled that the commission had declared the results of the CGL 2017 exam recently. A total of 4,143 candidates had qualified after the CGL tier-I, tier-II and tier-III recruitment exams.

The candidates who are selected will be paid as the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission including the grade pay of 4,800 per month. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2019 Important notice: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/cgl19_beforeclosing_15112019.pdf