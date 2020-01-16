IMO Result 2019 declared on sofworld.org

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: The IMO Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the International Mathematics Olympiad was declared by the Science Olympiad Foundation. Candidates can log in with their roll number and other details in order to check the results. The results are available on sofworld.org.

How to check IMO Result 2019:

Go to sofworld.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout