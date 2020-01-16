  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMO Result 2019 declared on sofworld.org

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: The IMO Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for the International Mathematics Olympiad was declared by the Science Olympiad Foundation. Candidates can log in with their roll number and other details in order to check the results. The results are available on sofworld.org.

    IMO Result 2019 declared on sofworld.org

    How to check IMO Result 2019:

    • Go to sofworld.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue