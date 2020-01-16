Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
IMO Result 2019 declared on sofworld.org
New Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 16: The IMO Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results for the International Mathematics Olympiad was declared by the Science Olympiad Foundation. Candidates can log in with their roll number and other details in order to check the results. The results are available on sofworld.org.
How to check IMO Result 2019:
- Go to sofworld.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout