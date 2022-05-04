YouTube
    IISER admission test IAT 2022 applications begin today: Check last and exam dates

    New Delhi, May 04: The Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) admission test, IAT 2022 will open today, May 2, Wednesday. More details are available on the official website.

    The application portal for the IAT 2022 was to open on April 29, but had been postponed. The last date to apply for the IISER admission 2022 is May 29 2022. The IISER admission test will be held on July 3.

    Students from the General/OBC/OBC-NCL/EWS categories have to pay a fee of Rs 2,000 to apply for the IISEET admission test 2022. In the case of the SC/ST/KM/PwD category the application fee is Rs 1,000.

    "The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3-hour test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. IAT 2022 will be conducted in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022," the IISET said. To apply for the IISER admission test IAT 2022 visit iiseradmission.in.

    Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 11:06 [IST]
