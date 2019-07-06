  • search
    IIMC Jobs: IIMC announces 16 vacancies; Walk-in-interview on July 11

    New Delhi, July 06: IIMC jobs have been announced and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication has announced 16 vacancies which would be filled up through a walk in interview.

    IIMC has announced openings of 8 Office Assistant posts, one Account Assistant vacancy, 2 Library Assistants, 3 Technical Assistants, and one opening each for the posts Video Editor and Web Content Manager, respectively. The eligibility criteria and educational qualifications required for each type of vacancy is different. All these details are given in the IIMC official job notification which can be downloaded by clicking on the link given below.

    IIMC would conduct Walk-in-Interview at IIMC Hqrs., Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, JNU New Campus, New Delhi - 110 067 at 11.30 AM onwards on 11 July 2019 for filling up the vacancies. All interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria must report by 10:00am at Reception, Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

    IIMC jobs salary:

    • Web Content Manager: Rs. 30,000/- per month
    • Video Editor: Rs. 30,000/-
    • Technical Assistant (Audio Visual ): Rs. 30,000/-
    • Technical Assistant (Sound Recording ): Rs. 30,000/-
    • Technical Assistant (IT): Rs. 30,000/-
    • Library Assistant: Rs. 30,000/-
    • Office Assistant: Rs. 25,000/- per month
    • Account Assistant: Rs. 25,000/- per month

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
