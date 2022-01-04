YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IIM CAT 2021 results declared: 9 100 percentiles this year

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 04: The IIM CAT 2021 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    There were around 2.30 lakh candidates who were awaiting the IIM CAT 2021 result. The CAT 2021 was held on November 28 2021.

    IIM CAT 2021 results declared: 9 100 percentiles this year

    Among the nine 100 percentiles, four applicants are from Maharashtra, while two are from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal. All the nice 100 percentile scorers are male candidates, IIM Ahmedabad said.

    The CAT was conducted across 156 cities in India. The CAT 2021 answer has already been released for all the three sessions of the admission test on December 8. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till December 11. The result and answer key will be released after considering the anomalies in the provisional CAT 2021 answer key. The IIM CAT 2021 result is available on iimcat.ac.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X