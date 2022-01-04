IIM CAT 2021 results declared: 9 100 percentiles this year

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 04: The IIM CAT 2021 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

There were around 2.30 lakh candidates who were awaiting the IIM CAT 2021 result. The CAT 2021 was held on November 28 2021.

Among the nine 100 percentiles, four applicants are from Maharashtra, while two are from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal. All the nice 100 percentile scorers are male candidates, IIM Ahmedabad said.

The CAT was conducted across 156 cities in India. The CAT 2021 answer has already been released for all the three sessions of the admission test on December 8. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till December 11. The result and answer key will be released after considering the anomalies in the provisional CAT 2021 answer key. The IIM CAT 2021 result is available on iimcat.ac.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 9:31 [IST]