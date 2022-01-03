YouTube
    IIM CAT 2021 result shortly: Lakhs await declaration

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 03: The IIM CAT 2021 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    There are around 2.30 lakh candidates who are awaiting the IIM CAT 2021 result. The CAT 2021 was held on November 28 2021. While scores await the result there is yet no official update on the date and time of the same. Going by the pattern of the result declaration last year, it appears that the result could be declared shortly.

    The CAT was conducted across 156 cities in India. The CAT 2021 answer has already been released for all the three sessions of the admission test on December 8. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till December 11. The result and answer key will be released after considering the anomalies in the provisional CAT 2021 answer key. The IIM CAT 2021 result once declared will be available on iimcat.ac.in.

    Monday, January 3, 2022, 12:11 [IST]
