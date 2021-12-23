List of which have and which have not started NEET UG Counselling 2021

IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021 application date extended: Check details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online exam application deadline for IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021. More details are available on the official website.

Earlier the application deadline was December 22, but now it has been extended to December 30. The application would be closed on December 30 2021. However the last date of successful transaction of fee in online mode is 11.50 pm, December 31 2021.

Between January 1 2022 and January 3 2022, candidates can edit and modify the application form.

"The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period," the NTA said.

"The last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 22 December 2021 to 31 December 2021. This is being done keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same," NTA also said.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the admission to the PhD programmes at IGNOU on the basis of the entrance test conducted by the NTA and the interview or presentation process. The NTA has advised candidates check the NTA website for revised exam date and latest updates. To register for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021, candidates can visit ignou.nta.ac.in.

IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021 application direct link: https://ignou.nta.ac.in

IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021 bulletin direct link: https://ignou.nta.ac.in/downloads/IGNOU_Ph.D.brouchure2021(with_replica).pdf

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 14:19 [IST]