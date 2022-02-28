IGNOU January 2022 last date today: Full list of websites to register

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: The IGBOU January 2022 admission ends today. More details are available on the official website.

Those who want to take admission to the open university can register themselves at the IGNOU website.

The last date for registration for already enrolled learners was also extended till February 28 and then submit their re-registration forms for the next semester on onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes and the list of the same is available on the official website. For any admission related information IGNOU can be contacted on ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514. To register for Open and Distance Learning Programmes visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for online courses it is ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 13:13 [IST]