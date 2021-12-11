IGNOU assignment submission deadline for TEE December 2021 exam extended again

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The IGNOU assignment submission deadline for the TEE December 2021 exam has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates can submit their assignment now until December 31 2021. The deadline has been extended multiple times. Earlier it was October 31 and the same was extended to November 30.

As per the tentative schedule the exams will begin on January 20 20211 and the same will be conducted in the morning and afternoon shift. The morning shift will begin at 10 am and end at 1, while the afternoon shift will be held between 2 and 5 pm.

IGNOU also had extended the validity of the registration for students whose registrations ended in June 2021 and have not completed any of the evaluation components. These include practical examination of lab courses, assignments, projects, dissertation, internship and thesis. The IGNOU assignment submission for the TEE December 2021 exam can be done at ignou.ac.in.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 16:26 [IST]