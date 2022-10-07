Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
IGL hikes PNG prices: Check latest rate in your city
New Delhi
New Delhi, Oct 07: Prices of piped natural gas (PNG) were hiked by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday by Rs 53.59 per standard cubic meter (SCM). The new price will come into effect from October 8.
Here is the price hike list in various cities
NCT of Delhi - Rs.53.59/- per SCM
Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs. 53.46/- per SCM
Karnal & Rewari - Rs.49.40/- per SCM
Gurugram - Rs.54.79/- per SCM
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs.56.97/- per SCM
Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.59.23/- per SCM
Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.56.10/-per SCM
Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 23:50 [IST]