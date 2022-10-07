YouTube
    IGL hikes PNG prices: Check latest rate in your city

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 07: Prices of piped natural gas (PNG) were hiked by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday by Rs 53.59 per standard cubic meter (SCM). The new price will come into effect from October 8.

    Representational Image
    Here is the price hike list in various cities

    NCT of Delhi - Rs.53.59/- per SCM

    Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs. 53.46/- per SCM

    Karnal & Rewari - Rs.49.40/- per SCM

    Gurugram - Rs.54.79/- per SCM

    Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs.56.97/- per SCM

    Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.59.23/- per SCM

    Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.56.10/-per SCM

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 23:50 [IST]
