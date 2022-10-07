IGL hikes PNG prices: Check latest rate in your city

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 07: Prices of piped natural gas (PNG) were hiked by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday by Rs 53.59 per standard cubic meter (SCM). The new price will come into effect from October 8.

Here is the price hike list in various cities

NCT of Delhi - Rs.53.59/- per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs. 53.46/- per SCM

Karnal & Rewari - Rs.49.40/- per SCM

Gurugram - Rs.54.79/- per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs.56.97/- per SCM

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.59.23/- per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.56.10/-per SCM

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 23:50 [IST]