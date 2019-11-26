IEO Result 2019 declared on results.sofworld.org

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The IEO Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

It was said that the IEO results would be declared in the last week of November 2019. Last year the SOF had conducted the exams on October 4,11 and 23. The result last year was declared on November 29.

Based on the result the students of Class I and Class II will get awards. For Classes III to XII, students will be shortlisted for Level 2. The level 2 exam will be held in February 2020.

This year the exam was held on October 10, 15 and November 15 2019 and the answer for the same was released too. The results are available on results.sofworld.org.