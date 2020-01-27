ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result: Important note on physical copy of marks card

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 27: The ICSI CS Foundation 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The subject wise break up of the marks was made available after the results were declared. The ICSI will not provide a physical copy of the result cum marks card. Candidates are advised to download the same and keep it safe. The results once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

How to download ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result:

Go to icsi.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout