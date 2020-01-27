  • search
    ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result: Important note on physical copy of marks card

    New Delhi, Jan 27: The ICSI CS Foundation 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The subject wise break up of the marks was made available after the results were declared. The ICSI will not provide a physical copy of the result cum marks card. Candidates are advised to download the same and keep it safe. The results once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

    How to download ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result:

    • Go to icsi.edu
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 7:47 [IST]
