    ICSI CS December 2019 result shortly at these times

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The ICSI CS December 2019 result will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results would be declared for the CS Professional Programme (old and new syllabus) and Executive Programme (old and new syllabus). The exams it may be recalled was held in December 2019. The S Professional Programme result would be declared at 11 am while the Executive Programme result will be announced at 2 pm. The result once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

    How to check ICSI CS December 2019 result:

    • Go to icsi.edu
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
