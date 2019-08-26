ICSI 2019 Company Secretaries professional exam result 2019 verification dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 26: The ICSI 2019 Company Secretaries professional exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result along with the subject wise break up of marks has been released.

" The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Resultcum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu," a notification reads.

Any verification can be sought within 30 days and those applying for the same would have to pay a fee of Rs 250 per subject. The last date to submit the application is September 24 2019. The results are available on icsi.edu.

How to check ICSI 2019 Company Secretaries professional exam result 2019:

Go to icsi.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout