  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICSI 2019 Company Secretaries professional exam result 2019 verification dates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The ICSI 2019 Company Secretaries professional exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result along with the subject wise break up of marks has been released.

    ICSI 2019 Company Secretaries professional exam result 2019 verification dates

    " The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Resultcum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu," a notification reads.

    Any verification can be sought within 30 days and those applying for the same would have to pay a fee of Rs 250 per subject. The last date to submit the application is September 24 2019. The results are available on icsi.edu.

    How to check ICSI 2019 Company Secretaries professional exam result 2019:

    • Go to icsi.edu
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    icsi results

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue