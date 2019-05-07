  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICSE, ISC results 2019 to be declared today at this time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: The ICSE, ISC results 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    ICSE, ISC results 2019 to be declared today at this time

    There is now confirmation on the dates on when the results will be declared. The results of the ISCE (10th) and ISC (12th) will be declared on May 7. The results would be declared by 3 pm.

    The results would be made known through the careers portal of the council, the website of the council and through SMS. The Council has also made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's websites. The results once declared will be available on cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

    How to check ISCE, ISC results 2019:

    • Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org
    • Click on the link Results 2019
    • Click on your relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    icse results

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue