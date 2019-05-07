ICSE, ISC results 2019 to be declared today at this time

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 07: The ICSE, ISC results 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There is now confirmation on the dates on when the results will be declared. The results of the ISCE (10th) and ISC (12th) will be declared on May 7. The results would be declared by 3 pm.

The results would be made known through the careers portal of the council, the website of the council and through SMS. The Council has also made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's websites. The results once declared will be available on cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

How to check ISCE, ISC results 2019:

Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org

or Click on the link Results 2019

Click on your relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout