    ICSE Class 10 Exam Results 2022 expected to be declared this week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 12: The ICSE Class 10 Exams Results 2022 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The ICSE Semester 2 exam concluded on May 23 with the Commercial Studies Paper. The results of the CISCE Class 10 results is likely to be declared on July 16.

    The results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2022.

    The CISCE does not retain answer scripts of candidates for more than 60 days from the day of declaration of the results. The same is destroyed thereafter. Candidates who fail to secure the pass certificates will be permitted to reappear for the ISCSE Exams in 2023.

    Exam guidelines for CISCE 2022 ICSE, ISC ExamExam guidelines for CISCE 2022 ICSE, ISC Exam

    Candidates who do not secure pass certificate will be permitted to appear for the Compartmental Examination in any One subject in which they have not secured the pass marks. Students who secure pass marks in English (Compulsory) and three other subjects in the ICSE Year 2022 exams are eligible to appear for the Compartmental Exams.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 15:16 [IST]
    X