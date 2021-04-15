JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam to be released with COVID-19 self-declaration form

ICSE Board Exams 2021: Will class 10, 12 exams get cancelled or postponed? Latest updates for students

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: After CBSE cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 examination amid COVID-19 surge, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is reviewing the situation and a decision on conducting ICSE class 10 and 12 board exams will be out soon.

CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon on Wednesday sai, "We are reviewing the situation and will soon take a decision in this regard."

However, the officer, did not delve in to what the was board contemplating.

The ICSE class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from May 5 while class 12 exams have already begun from April 8.

Last year, the ICSE board exams were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment.

The education board did not provide students with an option of re-examination and were solely evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

As per the criteria, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.