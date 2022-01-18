Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
ICMAI CMA Result for December 2021 Foundation exam released: Check link
New Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 18: The ICMAI CMA Result for the December 2021 Foundation exams have been released. The same is available on the official website.
The results were declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. In order to download the ICMAI CMA Results for the December 2021 Foundation Exams, candidates will have to enter details such as identification numbers. The exams were held on January 2 2022.
The score card will have details such as names, roll numbers, CMA Foundation syllabus year, the paper wise marks for each group of exams, identification numbers and total marks obtained. The ICMAI CMA Result for the December 2021 Foundation exams are available on icmai.in.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:27 [IST]