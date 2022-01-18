UPSC Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

ICMAI CMA Result for December 2021 Foundation exam released: Check link

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The ICMAI CMA Result for the December 2021 Foundation exams have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. In order to download the ICMAI CMA Results for the December 2021 Foundation Exams, candidates will have to enter details such as identification numbers. The exams were held on January 2 2022.

The score card will have details such as names, roll numbers, CMA Foundation syllabus year, the paper wise marks for each group of exams, identification numbers and total marks obtained. The ICMAI CMA Result for the December 2021 Foundation exams are available on icmai.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:27 [IST]