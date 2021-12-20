ICAR IARI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 641 Technician posts by Jan 10

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 20: ICAR IARI Recruitment 2021: Indian Agricultural Research Institute has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technician or T-1 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IARI on or before January 10, 2022. As many as 641 posts in the IARI are up for grabs.

    Important dates

    • Application process starts: December 18, 2021
    • Candidates can apply till: January 10, 2022
    • Candidates would conduct CBT exam from: January 25 to February 5, 2022

    ICAR IARI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

    Matriculation pass from a recognized Board. Candidate must specifically indicate the percentage of marks obtained (calculated to the nearest two decimals) in the relevant column of the application form.

    Where percentage of marks is not awarded by the University but only CGPA/OGPA is awarded, the same shall be converted into percentage in terms of conversion norms of university in this regard, besides
    indicating the CGPA/OGPA in the application form. Candidates will have to produce the certificate/document issued by the university evidencing conversion formula of university, when called for document verification.

    Round off % age will not be acceptable under any circumstances for consideration for appointment. The fraction of percentage so arrived will be ignored i.e. 59.99% will be treated as less than 60%.

    ICAR IARI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

    Minimum age limit is 18 years as on 10 January 2022 i.e. closing date of online application.

    Maximum age limit is 30 years as on 10 January 2022 i.e., closing date of online application.

    Detailed Notification Here: https://cdn.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/726/EForms/image/ImageDocUpload/11/1116787619894642497155.pdf

    ICAR IARI Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

    • Visit the official website-iari.res.in.
    • Under notification, click on, "Application portal for recruitment of Technician (T-1) post at various institutes of ICAR."
    • A new window would open up, register and fill in application form.
    • Upload required documents such as photograph, signature, education qualification documents, and others.
    • Pay a fee of Rs 1000 that includes both examination and registration fees.
    • Submit, keep a copy for future reference

    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:09 [IST]
    X