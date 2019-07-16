ICAR AIEEA 2019 result date confirmed, check on this site

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 16: The ICAR AIEEA 2019 result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The result would be declared in the online mode only. The results would be declared on July 17 2019. Around 2,36,931 students had appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted on July 1 and the answer key was released on July 9. The result once declared will be available on ntaicar.nic.in.

How to check ICAR AIEEA 2019 result:

Go to ntaicar.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout