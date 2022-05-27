Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
ICAR accredits SKUAST Jammu as Grade-A university
New Delhi, May 27: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) has been accredited 'grade-A' university for the period of five years from April 2021 to March 2026, officials said on Thursday. The accreditation was issued by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, they said, according to news agency PTI.
The decision was taken by the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (NAEAB) after following peer review of different activities and milestones achieved by the university in the fields of academics, research, extension and infrastructural development, officials said.
Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:32 [IST]